Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,331 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,126,000 after buying an additional 155,171 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 245,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,054,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,003,000 after buying an additional 43,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

