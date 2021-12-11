Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $77.27 on Friday. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 7.6% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.