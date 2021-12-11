Cordant Inc. Acquires 11,999 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.1% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 450,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

