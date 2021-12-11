Cordant Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.1% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92.

