Cordant Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cordant Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

