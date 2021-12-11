CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE COR opened at $170.05 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day moving average of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 36.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.