Coreto Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Coreto has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $15,963.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.85 or 0.08166873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00080953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,154.79 or 1.00088680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

