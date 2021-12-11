Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GLW stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

