Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.47 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.22 or 0.00049829 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $522.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,314.38 or 0.99405779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00789715 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 283,843,091 coins and its circulating supply is 226,058,488 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

