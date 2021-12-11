Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $535.00 to $560.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $561.27 and last traded at $558.82, with a volume of 6323444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $524.33.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

