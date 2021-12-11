Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.69 ($77.18).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on Covestro in a report on Friday.

Shares of 1COV opened at €52.12 ($58.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.70. Covestro has a 1-year low of €45.50 ($51.12) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($71.06).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

