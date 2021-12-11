Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Credicorp by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $112.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.