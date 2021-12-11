Critical Analysis: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FAT Brands and Yum China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.12 million 11.69 -$14.86 million N/A N/A Yum China $8.26 billion 2.62 $784.00 million $1.54 32.89

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum China 1 2 3 0 2.33

Yum China has a consensus target price of $78.72, indicating a potential upside of 55.42%. Given Yum China’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A Yum China 6.78% 9.95% 5.97%

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Yum China pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Yum China beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc. is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. FAT Brands Inc. is based in Los Angeles, CA.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other segment includes Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii and JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, E-commerce business, and Lavazza. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

