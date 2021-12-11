Critical Analysis: Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Proterra and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Nikola $90,000.00 43,673.04 -$384.31 million ($1.73) -5.62

Proterra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikola.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Proterra and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Nikola 0 8 1 0 2.11

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. Nikola has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 58.18%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Proterra.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -78.57% -67.43%

Summary

Proterra beats Nikola on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

