Critical Comparison: The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) versus Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The PNC Financial Services Group and Huntington Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 12 9 0 2.36 Huntington Bancshares 0 6 4 1 2.55

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $205.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Huntington Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.66 $7.52 billion $13.09 15.40 Huntington Bancshares $5.24 billion 4.22 $817.00 million $1.37 11.15

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 30.94% 12.60% 1.35% Huntington Bancshares 30.72% 13.28% 1.26%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Huntington Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets,

