Critical Contrast: DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) & UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DCC and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 0 0 3 0 3.00 UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

UpHealth has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 379.59%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than DCC.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DCC and UpHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $17.55 billion 0.38 $382.83 million N/A N/A UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth.

Risk & Volatility

DCC has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DCC beats UpHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity. The DCC Retail & Oil segment is involved in the sales, marketing, and retailing of transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services in Europe. The DCC Healthcare segment provides products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners. The DCC Technology segment serves as a route-to-market and supply chain partner for global technology brands. The company was founded by Jim Flavin in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

