Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 990 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.