Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,970 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.