Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $131,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

