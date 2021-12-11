Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,190,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WPP by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $72.82 on Friday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $75.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81.

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

