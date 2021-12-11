Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

