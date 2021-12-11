Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,060 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,586,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in DTE Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

