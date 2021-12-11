Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $1,833,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 51.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 145,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW opened at $194.87 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.90. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

