Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,607 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $194.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.90. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

