CryptoBlades (SKILL) Market Capitalization Tops $9.79 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for approximately $11.63 or 0.00023541 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.08185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00081815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.49 or 0.99764402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,367 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.