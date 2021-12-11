CryptoBonusMiles Market Capitalization Tops $613,200.06 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $613,200.06 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00211503 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

