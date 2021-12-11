CryptoEnergy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002358 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market cap of $31,868.41 and $13.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

