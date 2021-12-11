Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading Up 33.5% This Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00040290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

