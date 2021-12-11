CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $971.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00173921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00023493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.46 or 0.00519127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

