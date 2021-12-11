CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Cap Achieves $282,815.91

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $282,815.91 and approximately $33,222.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.02 or 0.08171316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.48 or 0.99744284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,263,767 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

