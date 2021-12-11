CUE Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $127,464.59 and approximately $8.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $16.73 or 0.00034020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.59 or 0.08248989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.47 or 0.99952378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

