Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $218.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.