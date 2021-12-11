Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $4,355.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00318108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,366,285 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

