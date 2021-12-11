CUTcoin Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and $586.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00172469 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00031864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003093 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022298 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.56 or 0.00515130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058918 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,624,840 coins and its circulating supply is 151,624,840 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

