Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 152.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of Cutera worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUTR. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth $35,342,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cutera by 3,090.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cutera by 555.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cutera by 2,725.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cutera by 135.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,508 shares of company stock worth $233,683. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $675.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

