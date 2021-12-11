CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.30

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.30 and traded as high as $79.50. CVR Partners shares last traded at $78.96, with a volume of 26,474 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $843.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,974.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $2.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 29,300.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

