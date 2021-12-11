CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

