Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.49 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $161,807.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $290.77 or 0.00588590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 22,326 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

