Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Boosted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.40 and a 200-day moving average of $297.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.