DAOstack Hits Market Cap of $3.49 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $184,470.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.02 or 0.99151685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.90 or 0.00788776 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

