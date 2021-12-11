Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $208.78 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Dash coin can now be bought for $138.91 or 0.00285626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $208.78 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008675 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003651 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000186 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,474,321 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

