Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Datadog worth $75,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $107,391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Datadog by 68.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 992,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $1,092,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $2,720,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,842,777 shares of company stock worth $464,577,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.77 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

