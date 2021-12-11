Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $844,850.38

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $844,850.38 and approximately $9,441.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.97 or 0.08212576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,470.41 or 0.99892016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 980,543 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

