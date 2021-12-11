DEAPcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $129.37 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $129.37 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007022 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,331,755,001 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

