Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $3.53 on Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00007183 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and $600.77 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.16 or 0.00207894 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,960,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,595,435 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.