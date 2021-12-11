Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 14,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76.

About Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF)

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

