DeepBrain Chain 1-Day Volume Hits $703,561.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $14.82 million and $703,561.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars.

