DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $20.82 million and approximately $50,126.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.24 or 0.08143172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00080427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,327.00 or 1.00088218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002764 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.