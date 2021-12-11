DeFine (DFA) One Day Volume Hits $5.43 Million

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, DeFine has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. DeFine has a total market cap of $106.69 million and $5.43 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFine alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.52 or 0.08148500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00080943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.43 or 1.00057006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,182,721 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.