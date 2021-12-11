Degenerator Market Capitalization Reaches $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00279877 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008548 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003521 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.